Cajun Navy hosts fundraiser to replace flood-damaged equipment

PASADENA, Texas - The Cajun Navy is hosting a fundraiser Sunday in Pasadena on the first anniversary weekend of Hurricane Harvey.

The Louisiana-based volunteer group assisted with countless water rescues in and around the Houston area. The Cajun Navy also stepped up during Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

On Sunday, they are having a fundraiser at the Pasadena Rodeo Grounds at 7601 Red Bluff Rd. to help raise money to replace flood-damaged equipment.

The group plans to purchase two boats, three high-water rescue vehicles and other equipment. The new equipment can cost upwards of $10,000 apiece, according to the Cajun Navy.

Live music, a cook-off, car show, petting zoo and poker run are all part of the fundraiser.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Parking costs $5.

