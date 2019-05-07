By the numbers: Why Lake Houston is being lowered

Aerial view of Lake Houston being lowered on May 6, 2019.

HOUSTON - Houston Public Works is warning property owners at Lake Houston to expect lower lake levels as officials prepare for "substantial rainfall over the next several days."

The lake is still taking on water from the weekend storms.

Here's a look at the numbers right now:

Lake Houston is currently at 42.45 feet.

Lake Houston's normal pool elevation is 42.5 feet.

Officials hope to lower the lake to a level of 41.5 feet before the next round of rainfall.

Officials said all four gates on the existing dam structure are open and will remain open until the lake reaches the desired level.

About 7 inches of rainfall is expected over the next six days.

