Business owner waits for money to be returned by bank after check was stolen during Harvey

HOUSTON - “Why can’t anybody find my $4,800? It’s not like it’s $10,” Janice Perry said.

Perry is frustrated.

It's understandable because she is out nearly $5,000.

“That is a big dent in my checking account,” she said.

Owner of a small printing company in Richmond, Perry, like most, has a Harvey story.

“It was nothing but total mud from the Brazos River,” she said.

Perry closed her office and had her employees temporarily work from home.

This, she said, led to the disappearance of a $4,800 check designated for a vendor.

“Someone stole this check out of my bookkeeper's mailbox, also broke into this other individual's car, stole all her identity and information, made a picture of this check by phone, deposited into this person’s account,” Perry said.

The bank that received the funds, Wells Fargo, told Perry they were made aware of the situation and the money was returned to her bank, Chase.

But, that wasn't the end of the story.

“I still don’t have my money back,” she said.

Perry said Fort Bend County detectives informed her shortly after Christmas that the person in question had been arrested.

Officials would only say that a person was arrested in Harris County, without getting into it the details since it was not their county.

Perry said Chase has been telling her they are going to return the money, yet nothing has shown up in her account.

She said it is frustrating because her small business relies on it.

“I’m just like, 'somebody needs to be accountable for my money and give it back to me,'” Perry said.

KPRC reached out to Chase for comment, but the financial institution has yet to respond.

