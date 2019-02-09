Business owner thankful after cost of stolen trailer is covered by KPRC2 viewer

The owner of Repurpose Depot said this trailer was stolen from her business.

HOUSTON - The owner of a Houston business said she is thankful after a KPRC2 viewer helped her cover the cost of a stolen trailer.

Caroline Kostak is the owner of Repurpose Depot on McFarland Street and Navigation Boulevard on the city’s east end. She said a thief made off with one of her company's work trailers Tuesday morning.

Kostak said employees noticed their new white $7,800 trailer was missing from the front of the business, where it was parked Monday night.

“My deconstruction manager dropped it off last night and he often leaves it at the job site, but needed to bring it back here. They were going to unload it in the morning and when he arrived this morning there was no trailer to unload,” Kostak said at the time.

Luckily for Kostak, a KPRC2 viewer saw the story and brought in a check to cover the cost of the trailer. Kostak said the response has been overwhelming since the story aired.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.