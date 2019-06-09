News

Bushwick Bill, member of Geto Boys, dead at 52, reports say

By Megan Kennedy - Digital News Editor
Getty Images

SAN PEDRO, CA - OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Scarface, Bushwick Bill and Willie D of the Geto Boys perform on stage at the Growlers 6 festival at the LA Waterfront on October 29, 2017 in San Pedro, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images)

Geto Boys' Bushwick Bill is dead shortly after announcing he was battling pancreatic cancer, TMZ reported Sunday.

Bun B shared to Instagram a song by Bushwick Bill with the caption "OG Bushwick Bill #RIPBushwickBill."

More Headlines

One member of the Houston-based Geto Boys, Willie D., shared to Instagram pictures of the group at a previous performance with a caption, "This is Geto Boys for life. #wecantbestopped #30yearsofControversy." The other member, Scarface, shared to Instagram a photo with the caption, "RIP Bushwick Bill...."

Bushwick Bill posted to Instagram weeks ago, announcing his illness. 

KPRC is working to independently confirm the reports.

How social media reacted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.