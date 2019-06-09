Bushwick Bill, member of Geto Boys, dead at 52, reports say

SAN PEDRO, CA - OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Scarface, Bushwick Bill and Willie D of the Geto Boys perform on stage at the Growlers 6 festival at the LA Waterfront on October 29, 2017 in San Pedro, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images)

Geto Boys' Bushwick Bill is dead shortly after announcing he was battling pancreatic cancer, TMZ reported Sunday.

Bun B shared to Instagram a song by Bushwick Bill with the caption "OG Bushwick Bill #RIPBushwickBill."

One member of the Houston-based Geto Boys, Willie D., shared to Instagram pictures of the group at a previous performance with a caption, "This is Geto Boys for life. #wecantbestopped #30yearsofControversy." The other member, Scarface, shared to Instagram a photo with the caption, "RIP Bushwick Bill...."

Bushwick Bill posted to Instagram weeks ago, announcing his illness.

KPRC is working to independently confirm the reports.

How social media reacted

April 7. The last time I saw him. He was, is and will always be a legend. God bless his soul and his family. There will never be another. RIP Bushwick Bill. Geto Boys. https://t.co/KUfgxHSAQa — Bun B (@BunBTrillOG) June 9, 2019

R.I.P. the Legend Bushwick Bill 🙏🏿 prayers up for his family pic.twitter.com/807KVtwzmY — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 9, 2019

Rest In Peace to the LEGENDARY, #BushwickBill. 🙏🏽

Geto Boys for life. 👑 pic.twitter.com/ET26WhH6Y4 — 935 KDAY (@935KDAY) June 9, 2019

RIP Bushwick Bill 🙏



The Geto Boys rapper has passed away at 52. pic.twitter.com/O10245J04N — Complex (@Complex) June 9, 2019

“Then he disappeared and my boys disappeared too”



RIP Bushwick Bill, a legend pic.twitter.com/WYGj9ndvIe — Ross Scarano (@RossScarano) June 9, 2019

