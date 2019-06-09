Bushwick Bill, member of Geto Boys, dead at 52, reports say

Geto Boys' Bushwick Bill is dead shortly after announcing he was battling pancreatic cancer, TMZ reported Sunday.
Bun B shared to Instagram a song by Bushwick Bill with the caption "OG Bushwick Bill #RIPBushwickBill."
One member of the Houston-based Geto Boys, Willie D., shared to Instagram pictures of the group at a previous performance with a caption, "This is Geto Boys for life. #wecantbestopped #30yearsofControversy." The other member, Scarface, shared to Instagram a photo with the caption, "RIP Bushwick Bill...."
Bushwick Bill posted to Instagram weeks ago, announcing his illness.
KPRC is working to independently confirm the reports.
How social media reacted
