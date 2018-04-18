Bush Presidential Library filled with respect for Barbara Bush

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The imagery at the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station on Wednesday was moving.

The bouquets and children’s books left near the entrance symbolic of loss but also a testament to former first lady Barbara Bush.

Her spirit is the reason some like Alex Stroman from Washington, D.C., in College Station on business, made it his business to pay his respects.

"When we decided that we were in the area, we wanted to come here and pay tribute to her service to her family and her service to our country," he said.

Even those who never saw her in office like fourth-grader Kamari Williams were cognizant of what she stood for. "She gave back to children who needed help reading and tutoring," she said.

Throughout College Station and the A&M campus there was sense to honor.

Which is why Patrick Gaume, a medical sergeant deployed twice to Afghanistan as a member of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Divison was told by a professor that class could wait today.

He shared with Channel 2 how much impact last night’s news had for him as a member of the Corps of Cadets. “Well sir, it's hard to put into words sir, there is definitely a feeling of loss and it’s unfortunate. But, at the same time, we can all look back and say she lived a life worth living," Gaume said.

While some shared their thoughts with a higher power through prayer near a makeshift memorial, Angela Braun shared what this day meant for her.

“As an American, I think I came to the library on a day, on the most appropriate day to come and pay tribute for such a wonderful woman that did so much for so many," she said.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.