Bush gravesite to reopen to public Monday morning

HOUSTON - The gravesite at the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum will reopen to the public Monday after the weekend burial of former first lady Barbara Bush.

Bush died last week at her home in Houston. She was 92.

During her funeral Saturday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, Bush was eulogized by her son, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, her friend and confidant Susan Baker and historian and author Jon Meacham. She was buried during a private ceremony at the family’s cemetery behind the presidential library in College Station.

According to an announcement on the library’s website, the gravesite will reopen to the public at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Admission to both the cemetery and the library are free until Tuesday.

The library will close Sunday for maintenance, weather permitting.

To read more about the library, go to bush41.org.

