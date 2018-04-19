Bush family personal chef opens up about life with first lady

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Christopher Lampo is a Texan who learned how to become a chef in New York City and then found himself serving the influential and celebrities around the globe.

However, nothing compared to serving former President Bush and first lady Barbara Bush at his own restaurant, Christopher’s World Grille, in Bryan.

His establishment has numerous accolades to go with his 40 tables.

There's a corner table near the entry where his favorite guests would sometimes dine.

“That’s always a special, special place, we know that when the president is coming, everybody knows that is the table.”

The room where the table sits can be missed if a customer is not paying attention.

“It was out of the way a little bit, but it was still in the general public so they got to have some conversations with people in the room and stuff, you know, so it was nice.”

They also were never out of the focus of watchful eyes; Secret Service had a clear view of their table from another room.

“We know how special they are but they didn’t want you to treat them special.”

After every meal the First Family would serve up their own Texas humility.

“They walk into the kitchen after every meal and say thank you to my staff. Cooks, servers, it didn’t matter how big the event or how small the event, they would come through the kitchen and say thank you, which is amazing.”

Lampo ended up getting to know Barbara Bush better than most customers.

“She was somebody that you wanted to please, just because of the way she was, you wanted to work hard for her.”

For more than a decade, he was their private cook while the former president and first lady stayed at their apartment on the grounds of the library.

Lampo admits she would indulge: “She did like her sweets, yes, but not too big.”

She also was very much involved: “Mrs. Bush was was the one running the show. She was the one in charge, for sure, and all of my menus passed through her.”

She had taste, especially for Lampo’s tomato basil soup and Hyde Park Chicken Salad. Lampo says he would strive for one goal with every meal: “You wanted her to say, 'Thank You, Christopher.'”

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.