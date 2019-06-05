Bus driver accused of drunken driving appears in court after charges upgraded

HOUSTON - The school bus driver arrested on DWI charges last week appeared in court on Wednesday.

She said a doughnut caused her erratic driving last week -- not drugs or alcohol.

The charge against Linda Godejohn was upgraded from driving while intoxicated to driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. This new charge is a more serious one to reflect that there were children on board that bus whose lives were potentially in danger.

She was taken back into custody and bond was set at $5,000.

The state requested an ignition interlock and/or no driving order, random urinalysis and no drugs or alcohol. Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constables said it all started when a driver called them saying her bus was all over the road and almost flipped over with students from Yes-Prep on board.

Investigators say she failed a field sobriety test when she was pulled over at Aldine Westfield and Hirshfield.

She told us her stomach was hurting from the doughnut so badly that it caused her to swerve.

VIDEO: School bus driver accused of drunken driving appears in court June 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.