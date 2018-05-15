Burn victims from Pakistan arrive in Houston for treatment

HOUSTON - Innocent victims who were left scarred and disfigured by burns were unable to receive the treatment they needed in their home country.

Five Pakistani children were brought to Houston in order to receive treatment from some of the most brilliant medical minds in the country.

An organization called The House of Charity is helping make treatment possible for the children.

The group has helped thousands of underprivileged children from 14 countries, including the United States.

The children will be treated at multiple area hospitals while in Houston.

