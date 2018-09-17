Burglars target 2 vision centers, caught on camera in the act

CROSBY, Texas - Optometrist Robin Szabo, owner of Family Vision Center of Crosby, says she is tired of being targeted by crooks.

On Saturday, at least eight suspects broken into her Crosby branch and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of eyeglasses.

“They seem to go for straight for the high-end frames; they tend the sunglasses more than anything,” Szabo said.

Last Saturday, Szabo’s Porter branch was also hit by one group of people. In December of last year, Szabo’s Crosby’s branch was hit and the total amount of the stolen merchandise has reached over $10,000.

“We don't have anything to sell from the time that we are stocking and we take a hit from that it’s pretty devastating,” said Szabo.

Szabo has reported the incident to the Harris County Constable Precinct 3 and she is hoping exposure of the surveillance camera could lead to arrests.

