Burglars repeatedly target Montrose-area sandwich shop

HOUSTON - A Montrose-area sandwich shop is being repeatedly targeted by vandals.

A surveillance video shows the latest incident Monday morning at the Mainely Sandwiches located at West Main and Shepherd.

"We've seen this happen three times in the last three or four months. Somebody between the hours of one and three o'clock throws a rock, a brick, a piece of concrete in the door," owner Buddy Charity said.

A burglar broke into the shop, went directly for the cooler and filled his bag with dozens of bottles of soda.

VIDEO: Burglar caught stealing from Montrose sandwich shop

"The last two times they have stolen soft drinks," Charity said.

The burglar was seen gathering his bag of bottles and heading for the door while making sure no one saw him.

Now, cardboard covers the door as Charity, once again, will have to pay for the replacement.

"The last time it happened, a guy came in and said you know what? I'm going to buy a lot of stuff because I hate to see this happen to you," Charity said. "But as far as business goes, it takes a whole day to make back the profit to pay for the door, to pay for the damages."

