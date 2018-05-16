Burglar targets nail salon, small businesses in Friendswood

HOUSTON - A serial nighttime burglar has targeted a nail salon and other small businesses in the Friendswood

area, police said.

WATCH: Nail shop burglary surveillance video

Police said the first burglary was reported on April 20 at Serenity Nails and Skin Care, located at 3526 Farm to Market Road 528.

Upon arrival, police found windows shattered, drawers opened and the front desk ransacked.

Surveillance video captured the burglary.

The video shows a man wearing a dark-colored shirt, gloves and a ball cap force his way into the nail salon at 1:56 a.m. The owners told police that nothing was taken, officials said.

The second burglary was reported on May 15 at 1:30 a.m. at a party store, located at 3508 Farm to Market Road 528.

Police found the store's front door broken and the cash register pried open, but officials said the only thing the burglar stole was a large plastic spin and drop spiral gumball machine.

The third burglary was reported on May 15 at Luxie Plum Boutique, located at 632 S. Friendswood Drive.

Police said a window was broken and cash was stolen from the register.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to call the Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300 or Detective Simon Anguiano at 281-996-3347.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.