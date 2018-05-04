Man with missing fingers accused of stealing jewelry from Spring family's storage unit

SPRING, Texas - A Spring family is hoping surveillance video helps capture the thief who burglarized their storage unit and got away with jewelry and precious family heirlooms.

Edgar Valle says he is upset after the property was stolen almost right in front of his eyes and the thief got away. Valle says he ran into the person who stole the property from a storage facility on Spring-Cypress Road near Spring-Cypress and Ella Boulevard.

"On the way out, (we) found a truck that had our stuff in it," Valle said. "With nobody in the truck I figured, 'Yeah we're getting robbed because my stuff is in the back of this truck.'"

Valle said surveillance video and pictures provided a good look at the face of the man who may have stolen the property and in another picture you get one unique descriptor. The man is missing two fingers on his left hand.

Valle said he stopped by with his daughters to grab an item from his unit when he noticed different locks on the outside. That's when he said he saw the man sitting in a truck and felt something was wrong.

Because you need a code to enter or exit the property, Valle said he realized the man in the truck was stuck inside. Valle quickly drove out and left the man inside -- but he said when the man realized he was calling 911, he rammed the gate to escape.

"They rammed the gate, (he) broke it," Valle said, showing the repaired gate at the storage facility. "As you can see, they bent it in half there."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case as a burglary.

