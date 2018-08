FRESNO, Texas - A Fresno homeowner shot a burglar twice Wednesday, according to deputies.

The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. at a home on Emerald Street.

Fort Bend County deputies said in a tweet that the burglar had broken into the home through the front door just before the shooting happened.

Deputies said the burglar was hit in the arm and leg.

No other injuries were reported.

Shooting: 4100 Emerald, Fresno. Suspect broke in via the front door and was shot twice by homewowner. Family ok, suspect hit leg and arm. @chad_norvell POC for media. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 29, 2018

