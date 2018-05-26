Burglar dies after fight during break-in in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A man died after police say he broke into an apartment in southwest Houston

Investigators say a man, armed with a broken bottle, broke into an apartment just after midnight Saturday along Clarewood and Ranchester Drives.

Little did he know, three men were inside and police say they all started fighting him, police said.

Police said they are working to determine how the man died after the fight.

The other men suffered minor injures and it's unclear if charges will be filed in the case.

