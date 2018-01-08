Burglar caught on camera stealing register from SW Houston ice cream shop

HOUSTON - A thief was caught on camera stealing a register from a southwest Houston ice cream shop.

The shop's owner, Mario Lopez, said the burglary happened around 11:25 p.m. at La Monarca Michoacana ice cream shop, located at 10804 South Post Oak Rd.

Lopez said the surveillance video showed the suspect breaking into the shop and stealing the register.

Lopez filed a report with the Houston Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-884-3131.

