Burglar caught on camera stealing firearm, several items from vehicle in Cypress

HOUSTON - A car burglar was caught on camera stealing from a vehicle Thursday in Spring.

The burglary was reported outside a home in the 14000 block of Boerne County Road.

The suspect broke into the vehicles and stole an assortment of personal items, including a firearm.

Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Precinct 4 Constable's Office at 281-376-3472.

