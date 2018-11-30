Police search for man seen breaking into Sugar Land home with 2 teens inside

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land police are still searching for a burglar who was captured on video smashing a window as teenagers hid in a closet.

The break-in happened on Thursday at a house in the 2700 block of Cotton Stock Drive just before 7 p.m.

The man, who was wearing a Georgia Tech hoodie, was captured on video ringing the doorbell.

When no one answered, he went to the back of the house, smashed a window and went inside while carrying a bag, police said.

A 14-year-old boy and his 15-year-old sister were home during the incident and hid in the closet where they called the police.

When the thief realized he wasn't alone, he took off with only the mother's purse, according to the daughter.

The siblings wanted to remain anonymous, but told KPRC2 they hid in the closet and armed themselves with a knife.

“My brother came in my room with a knife saying to me he had heard someone in the house,” the sister said.

The family said their home was broken into two months ago and jewelry was stolen. The family feels targeted and hopes the video showing the intruder’s face could help end the constant terror they live with.

If you know anything about this case, you are urged to call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).

