Burglar breaks into SW Houston home, watches woman sleep

HOUSTON - A 28-year-old single mother of four said she doesn’t feel safe in her own apartment after a burglar came and went while she and her children slept.

WATCH: Burglar caught on home surveillance camera

She lives near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Wilcrest Drive in southwest Houston.

She asked that her address and identity not be revealed.

The break-in was captured on a home security camera.

The suspect broke in through the patio door late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The camera, located in the living room, recorded him entering her bedroom and bringing out her purse. He rifled through it, but didn’t take her wallet or any other valuables.

“No. That’s the scarier part,” she said. “He didn’t take anything,” the woman said. “He goes back into my bedroom, puts the purse back and then just stands there and watches me sleep. I think he was just looking at me, thinking about what to do or something, or thinking maybe to come back and do something else.”

When he finally decided to leave, the man noticed the security camera and took it with him, apparently intending to destroy any video. But the camera had already transmitted and saved the images to the woman’s cellphone.

She found the video the next day after she discovered the camera was missing.

The video captured a clear image of the suspect’s face. It appears to be a man in his 20s with short hair and a beard. He was wearing a T-shirt with a distinctive graphic of an elephant on the front. He has tattoos on the inside of both biceps.

She hopes the video will help police identify him and take him off the street.

"Maybe nothing happened to me but it can happen to someone else,” she said.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the man in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637) or via our mobile app, Crime Stoppers Houston. All tipsters remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.