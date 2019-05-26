Bullets strike elderly woman in north Houston home, injuring her

Bullets struck an elderly woman inside a home in north Houston on May 25, 2019, Houston police said. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

HOUSTON - Bullets from a shooting in north Houston struck an elderly woman inside her home, police said.

The woman was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Houston police said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Yorkshire Street. There, officers found bullet casings in the roadway and found that multiple rounds hit the home, injuring the woman.

The initial call slip for the shooting indicated that it may have been a drive-by shooting, though police are still investigating what led up to it. Police said the shooting did not appear to have happened inside the home.

Detectives said a family lived at the home, including at least three young children.

No one else was injured. Police said they are working to learn the exact details of the case.

The street was temporarily closed during the investigation.

