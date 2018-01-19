Bullets found inside Amegy Bank building on West Loop after windows shot out

HOUSTON - Houston police said they found bullets inside the Amegy Bank building on the West Loop on Friday.

Three windows appeared to have been shot out, according to a photo obtained by KPRC.

WATCH: Amegy building on West Loop has windows shot out

Around 5 a.m., Houston police said they received a call from a security guard at the building, at 171 West Loop South, who said he heard gunfire around 1:15 a.m.

Around 4:30 a.m., the guard noticed glass falling from the 24th floor and then later discovered glass falling from the 21st floor.

No one was inside the building at the time and no one was injured, police said.

Police said they have no idea who fired the shots, or why they fired at the building.

Investigators are working to find surveillance video.

