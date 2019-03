Carly at Warm Springs Ranch, as seen in a post on Facebook on March 13, 2019.

BOONEVILLE, Mo. - Budweiser Clydesdale breeding farm Warm Springs Ranch in Booneville, Missouri, introduced the first foal of the year named Carly.

Video posted to the farm’s Facebook page show the horse making her first steps.

The farm says it will have a meet-and-greet event starring Carly on March 23.

Carly - First Foal 2019 World, meet Carly, our first foal born this year! 🐎 Here she is taking some of her first steps. Who wants to meet her on March 23rd when we open for the season? Get your tickets at www.warmspringsranch.com. Posted by Warm Springs Ranch on Wednesday, March 13, 2019

The video has more than 500 shares and 2,600 likes.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.