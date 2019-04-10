Brother of suspect in child's shooting injury accused of threatening child's mother

HOUSTON - The brother of a man who is behind bars is accused of threatening a witness in the case, according to court records.

Leonard Butler, 25, is accused of shooting and injuring a child March 30 at Haviland Park. Detectives said Butler and another man were shooting in the air indiscriminately, and struck a car with the child inside.

Butler's brother, who shares the same name with a different spelling, is accused of threatening the child's mother.

Court records show Lenard Butler, 23, reached out to the young victim's mother via Instagram and said if she didn't tell police that his brother was not involved in the shooting, then "something's bound to happen." The woman said she was afraid Lenard Butler was going to harm her and her family and knows him to "be an aggressive and violent person on the streets," records show.

