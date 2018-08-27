Broom vs. gun: Hair salon owner succeeds using broom to stop armed robbers, police say

HOUSTON - A hair salon owner grabbed a broom when three men armed with guns entered his business in northeast Houston.

The incident occurred Thursday, Aug. 2, just after 8 p.m. at the salon in the 9500 block of Homestead.

Houston police said the robbers started demanding money from customers, so the owner grabbed a broomstick and charged at the gunmen.

On surveillance video, after the owner charges the robbers, he is able to get control of a gun which Houston police say fell to the ground and discharged. The three men quickly fled.

Police said they ran across the street to an apartment complex and may have left in a green Ford explorer.

If you recognize the robbers on video, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



