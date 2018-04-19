News

Briyonce slays Beyonce's Coachella performance and she can't take her own brilliance

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Twitter/Briyonce

HOUSTON - She may not be Beyonce, but she sure can dance like her.

Brianna Bundick-Kelly, a woman who calls herself Briyonce on Twitter, re-enacted Beyonce’s complex Coachella routine in a side-by-side video showing her moves paired with the superstar’s, Insider reported.

Briyonce is apparently a very quick study of choreography. Beyonce performed at Coachella on Saturday, and Briyonce posted her video edit of the routine on Wednesday.

It didn't take the internet long to recognize Briyonce's brilliance -- the Twitter video has been viewed more than 3 million times so far.

Fans are going wild over Briyonce’s moves.

 

This isn’t the first time Briyonce has matched Beyonce’s steps move-for-move. Watch her take on a dance from Beyonce’s Formation tour:

Bundick-Kelly is soaking in the love on Twitter. Here are a few of her reactions to the fame. 

 

 

 

