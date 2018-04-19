Briyonce slays Beyonce's Coachella performance and she can't take her own brilliance

HOUSTON - She may not be Beyonce, but she sure can dance like her.

Brianna Bundick-Kelly, a woman who calls herself Briyonce on Twitter, re-enacted Beyonce’s complex Coachella routine in a side-by-side video showing her moves paired with the superstar’s, Insider reported.

If you thought I was about to sit here, learn choreo & dance like I’m one of Beyoncé's backup dancer... YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT!😂👌🏾🔥#BeyChella pic.twitter.com/157vovRFjG — Briyonce (@imbriyonce) April 18, 2018

Briyonce is apparently a very quick study of choreography. Beyonce performed at Coachella on Saturday, and Briyonce posted her video edit of the routine on Wednesday.

It didn't take the internet long to recognize Briyonce's brilliance -- the Twitter video has been viewed more than 3 million times so far.

Fans are going wild over Briyonce’s moves.

I would love to say @imbriyonce is my spirit animal, but she is significantly cooler & more talented than me.

She’s my idol - If @beyonce does not invite her to get into Formation, there is no justice in this world https://t.co/oA1GaRLxBw — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) April 19, 2018

Are you teaching classes for faculty and staff?.... Asking for a friend 😀. There is so much talent @VSUTrojans #VSUExcellence #VSUTransforms https://t.co/pDhbVysTCl — Makola M. Abdullah (@makola_abdullah) April 19, 2018

AH MY MOM did not just make a twitter for this! I love you so much, see you in 2 weeks 😭❤️ https://t.co/X4sGma8weg — Briyonce (@imbriyonce) April 18, 2018

This isn’t the first time Briyonce has matched Beyonce’s steps move-for-move. Watch her take on a dance from Beyonce’s Formation tour:

I may not be going to the Formation tour... so I might as well dance like I'm ON IT! 😂💯💜 pic.twitter.com/amxb3ZHmNY — Briyonce (@imbriyonce) May 6, 2016

Bundick-Kelly is soaking in the love on Twitter. Here are a few of her reactions to the fame.

I literally made the video 6 hours ago & this happened. This is crazy😭❤️ I don’t even read skkskskskshttps://t.co/GDJIDr1adw — Briyonce (@imbriyonce) April 18, 2018

I'm just waking up and I can't. Still. Like. What is going on? — Briyonce (@imbriyonce) April 19, 2018

121K LIKES?!?! GET OUT OF HERE!!!!!!! — Briyonce (@imbriyonce) April 19, 2018

