Bride's parents denied visas to attend wedding

HUDSON, Fla. - An engaged couple in Florida is facing heartache as the bride's parents struggle to attend their daughter's wedding.

Adam Romano and Yili Lin are getting married April 28. Adam's mom, Fran Romano, says her future in-laws live in Shanghai, and have been denied travel visas twice by the U.S. State Department.

Romano says the State Department claims the bride's parents did not prove they'd leave the U.S. after the 30-day visa expired.

The bride's mother and father claim they filled out the proper paperwork, and paid $2,000 in application fees and trips to the American embassy in China.

Read more from WFLA.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.