Breastfeeding Texas mom asked to cover up does just that and wins the internet

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico - A Texas mom who was asked to cover up while breastfeeding her baby in public had an epic response that is going viral on social media.

Facebook user Carol Lockwood shared a photo of Melanie Dudley nursing her baby in the heat outside on a hotel patio.

In the photo, Dudley's head is completely covered by a blanket while she continues to breastfeed her baby. Lockwood explained that a man asked Dudley to cover up before she came up with her epic response.

Dudley, 34, has 4-year-old twins and lives in Austin, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

"I was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas with my entire family and a man asked me to cover myself," Dudly told Yahoo Lifestyle. "I'm usually discreet, but we were seated in the back of the restaurant."

The post reads:

"A friend’s daughter-in-law was told to “cover up” while feeding her baby, so she did!🤣 I’ve never met her, but I think she’s AWESOME!!! (Please share! With permission, I’ve made this post public — I’m SO over people shaming women for nursing!!!❤️👶❤️

[PS: To reduce speculation: it was a man who asked her to cover up, it was 90 degrees and extremely humid, and, no, she wasn’t in a Muslim country disrespecting traditions.🙄]"

The Facebook post has more than 200,000 shares and 114,000 likes as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.