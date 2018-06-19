Breast feeding, co-sleeping among biggest mom-shaming triggers, blogger says

TAMPA, Fla. - Moms are under a lot of pressure to be perfect, and there some topics that can trigger a lot of criticism.

Janie Porter is a mother of four and a blogger in Tampa, Florida. She says breast feeding is a top trigger of mom-shaming.

"When I post about that on my blog, 'She Just Glows', people go crazy. Mostly in a bad, negative way. Everyone has their own opinion on how to feed their kid, and people get pretty insane about that," said Porter.

Other hot topics that people love to critique are how to discipline your kids, co-sleeping and paid help.

