HOUSTON - Houston police responded to a stabbing in the 9000 block of Chatwood Drive in northeast Houston.

The boyfriend entered the home and stabbed the female multiple times while she was asleep, officials said. According to police, the female was stabbed in the face, neck, arms and chest.

Police are currently searching for the boyfriend, according to officials.

The female victim was transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.