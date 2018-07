HOUSTON - The Harris County Flood Control District is hosting a meeting Monday with residents who live in the Brays Bayou watershed.

During the meeting, residents will see a presentation pertaining to the upcoming vote on the $2.5 billion 2018 Harris County Flood Control District Bond Program. That vote will be held Aug. 25.

The meeting is at Pershing Middle School from 6 to 8 p.m.

