FBCSO

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A 9-year-old boy is missing in Fort Bend County, according to deputies.

The boy, who deputies would only call Benjamin, was last seen on Cinco Terrace near FM 1093.

Deputies said he was mad that he was grounded and left his home with his backpack and piggy bank.

He left around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone who sees the boy is asked to call 281-341-4665.

MISSING: This is 9-yr old Benjamin. He lives on Cinco Terrace near FM 1093. We believe he was mad as he was grounded and left with his backpack and piggy bank. Been missing for 2.5 hrs as of 9:45p. Deputies are searching the area. Pls call us if seen 281-341-4665 pic.twitter.com/4fS0dNIOLN — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) July 24, 2019

