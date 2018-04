TOMBALL, Texas - H-E-B went above and beyond for a little boy in Tomball who lost his favorite toy.

Little Carter Smith lost his stuffed dog Toby at an H-E-B, so his mom reached out to Scott McClelland, H-E-B president, in an effort to find the toy.

KPRC

Toby was nowhere to be found and the manufacturer stopped making the toy.

McClelland asked the company to make a special Toby and Friday, Carter was introduced to his new friend.

KPRC

