Boy recounts attempted abduction in NW Harris County neighborhood

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County family is unnerved after their son was the apparent target of an attempted abduction.

Surveillance video shows just how close the alleged creeper got to the 11-year-old.

"Nothing really went through my mind besides running into the house and locking the doors," Rome Rivera said. "And that's exactly what I did."

On the video, recorded Monday morning in the Champions Crossing neighborhood in Willowbrook, you can see Rivera walk out to get a package from his mother's truck, which was parked behind the tree in the upper right hand corner of the video. A late model pickup truck pulls up at the top of the screen to a stop sign -- and you see Rivera walk back toward the house. That's when the driver opens the door, and Rivera says the driver yelled at him.

"He opens his door," Rivera said. "Is about to step out but he doesn't and says, starts yelling, 'Get in my truck. Get in my truck. Get in my truck.'"

The surveillance video then shows Rivera make a beeline back to his front door. The driver closes his door and sits at the stop sign momentarily before slowly taking a right turn out of the neighborhood. The incident has not left the minds of Rivera and his family.

"I have not gone out by myself, I've made sure of my surroundings, look out my window every once in a while," Rivera said. "Make sure there's nobody out there."

Rivera's mother wants answers.

"I would like to know who it was and I would like the authorities to be able to run a background check," Christie Rivera said. "And make sure that this isn't a child predator on our streets."

The truck in the video appears to have signage on the side and looks like a work truck.

Rome Rivera said a passenger was inside with the male driver but he couldn't tell if the passenger was male or female.

If you have any information contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

