Boy injured in South Side shooting, HPD says

HOUSTON - An 8-year-old boy was injured Friday in a shooting in Houston's South Side, according to Houston police.
Police said the boy was shot at the Tierwester Village Apartments in the 7800 block of Tierwester Street.
Around 6:15 p.m., an argument broke out between children, according to police.
"We had two kids ... get into a little disturbance,” police said. “They went and got their parents ... their parents got involved. From what we understand, there was a disturbance between the parents."
At least one adult fired shots after police said.
“One of the parents went back and evidently got a pistol ... the disturbance escalated ... shots were fired," police said.
The child was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
A standoff at the apartments ensued, but police were unable to locate the person for whom they were searching.
