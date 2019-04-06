Boy injured in South Side shooting, HPD says

Police were involved in a standoff after a child was shot in Houston's South Side on April 5, 2019.

HOUSTON - An 8-year-old boy was injured Friday in a shooting in Houston's South Side, according to Houston police.

Police said the boy was shot at the Tierwester Village Apartments in the 7800 block of Tierwester Street.

Around 6:15 p.m., an argument broke out between children, according to police.

"We had two kids ... get into a little disturbance,” police said. “They went and got their parents ... their parents got involved. From what we understand, there was a disturbance between the parents."

At least one adult fired shots after police said.

“One of the parents went back and evidently got a pistol ... the disturbance escalated ... shots were fired," police said.

The child was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

A standoff at the apartments ensued, but police were unable to locate the person for whom they were searching.

