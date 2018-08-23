Boy drowns in pond near Cleveland, authorities say

CLEVELAND, Texas - A child drowned Wednesday in a pond near Cleveland, according to authorities.

According to officials, the boy was playing in a yard near the intersection of Timber Switch Road and Sims when his mother went inside to check on something. When she came out, the boy was in the pond.

People at the scene attempted CPR on the boy for 30 minutes before he was taken to an area hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities said the boy would have turned 3 on Saturday.

The circumstances surrounding the child's death are currently under investigation by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office detectives.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.