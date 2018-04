KPRC

SANTA FE, Texas - A 2-year-old boy drowned Sunday in a pond behind a home in Santa Fe.

The drowning was reported at 5:47 p.m. at a home in the 8400 block of Avenue L.

Officials from the Santa Fe Fire Department said the child was found unconscious in the pond and the people who found him started CPR.

The child was flown to UTMB Galveston where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

