Boy drowns in Fort Bend County pond, officials say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A boy drowned in a pool Monday in Fort Bend County, according to authorities.

The 2-year-old boy wandered away from supervision and was found in a small pond on the property at 6100 Eagle Drive, in Rosenberg, authorities said.

The boy's grandparents were watching the child, according to authorities.

Each grandparent thought the other was watching him when he wandered to the pond, officials said.

The boy was under water for at least 15 minutes before authorities arrived, according to officials.

