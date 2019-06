Deputies look over the scene where a boy was found floating in a pool at a north Harris County, Texas, apartment complex May 31, 2019.

HOUSTON - A boy who was found unconscious and floating in a north Harris County pool last week has died.

The 6-year-old was found Friday night in the pool of an apartment complex in the 15400 block of Kuykendahl Road, near Cypress Creek Parkway.

Harris County deputies said the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment and succumbed to his injuries Monday.

Deputies said an investigation is underway.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.