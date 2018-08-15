Boy, 9, to be reunited with mother after illegally entering Texas in May

HOUSTON - After being apart for 81 days, a 9-year-old boy known only as Antony boarded a flight Tuesday to Guatemala to be reunited with his mother. Antony did not have much to say, but he was all smiles before departing from George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

His family's immigration attorney was one of two people who provided his escort.

"Convinced the government today to release the boy to my custody so I can take him home," attorney Michael Avenatti said. "We're anxious to get him home to his mom."

Earlier in the day, it looked like Antony's reunion would be delayed. He was in court with his lawyer, asking for his release, but the judge denied a request to dismiss his case. But according to his attorney, negotiations took place and Antony was granted his release.

"I'm very happy for him. I'm really happy for his mom," Avenatti said. "I think it's going to be a very exciting reunion."

Antony and his mother were separated in May, several days after they illegally crossed the Texas border in McAllen. His mother was deported to Guatemala about a week later.

The Trump administration's controversial policy of separating children from parents who illegally entered the U.S. was indefinitely suspended in June, but Antony's case is proof that a number of those families still need to be reunited.

"There's another 550 children left, so we got a lot of work to do, but one at a time," Avenatti said.

Antony was set to arrive in Guatemala City at 9:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday night.

