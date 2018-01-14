Boy, 14, injured after being shot at Haviland Park in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in the neck by a stray bullet at Haviland Park Saturday in southwest Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. at 11600 Haviland St.

Police said the teen was playing basketball with friends when the stray bullet struck him in the neck. The teen was taken to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition, officials said.

Police believe the bullet came from a group of men across the street. Police said the men were playing dominoes when a dark-colored car pulled up and started shooting.

No arrests have been made.

