1 in custody after box truck chase ends with crash into northeast Houston home

HOUSTON - One person was taken into custody Wednesday after a chase involving a box truck ended when the vehicle crashed into a northeast Houston home.

According to Houston police, the vehicle was being chased after reports of a burglary at a home.

Video from SKY2 showed officers surrounding the neighborhood. Those officers appeared to be looking for whoever was in the truck.

VIDEO: SKY2 flies over box truck crash in northeast Houston

Houston police said they arrested one person after a search of the neighborhood.

SKY2 video also showed authorities investigating a gun safe that was found on the side of a street in the area. It was not immediately clear if the safe was connected to the chase.

