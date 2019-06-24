Boston's beloved halal chicken, rice to come to Houston's Heights

cnrguys/ Instagram

HOUSTON - Boston's beloved halal chicken and rice restaurant is coming to Houston in July.

The Chicken & Rice Guys is making its debut July 13 at 2723 Yale Street in the Heights, according to Eater Houston.

Reports say the test-drive for the restaurant will run for six months to see how well it does in Houston. If the restaurant holds its weight, The Chicken & Rice Guys will plan to open more locations in the area alongside other local food trucks, according to Eater Houston.

The Chicken and Rice Guys specializes in turmeric-spiced rice bowls, salad plates, chicken with a variety of sauce options, Eater Houston reports.

