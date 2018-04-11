Border Patrol agent arrested after woman, her infant child found dead in South Texas park

DALLAS - Texas authorities say a supervisor for the U.S. Border Patrol killed a woman with whom he was romantically involved and her 1-year-old child before calling 911 claiming to have discovered the bodies near a park along the border with Mexico.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles was being held without bond Tuesday in the Webb County jail on two counts of capital murder.

Laredo police spokesman Joe Baeza says Grizelda Hernandez and her son likely were killed Monday near the park.

