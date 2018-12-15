'Bonehead' steals Star Wars Christmas decoration, woman says

HOUSTON - Kelly Benavides is a Star Wars buff, so it's all fitting that she would add her inflatable droids to her Christmas decorations.

“It was just something that made me smile and everybody smile when they walk to see it, especially little kids,” Benavides said.

But the Christmas inflatable droids spreading cheer through the neighborhood suddenly vanished from her front yard, so Benavides checked her front door camera.

“I saw this bonehead unplugging it and putting in the trunk of his car,” Benavides said.

Benavides is offering a $100 reward for anyone that can lead her to the inflatable.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.