A cancer survivor of six years is paying it forward through her work as an active volunteer.

Robin Kuntz was fortunate to find a perfect bone marrow match shortly after her diagnosis in 2012. The match was from a donation given by Jason Kippenbrock.

On Saturday, the two finally met during a bone marrow donor drive at Memorial City Mall, nearly seven years after his donation saved her life.

