Bond denied for man accused of dismembering girlfriend

Jeffrey McDonald, left, is seen in a February 2018 mugshot and Rebecca Suhrheinrich, right, is seen in an undated photo.

HOUSTON - A man accused of killing his girlfriend appeared in court Monday and has been denied bond, officials said.

Jeffrey Andre McDonald, 46, was charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of 58-year-old Rebecca Suhrheinrich.

Investigators believe that a torso found in Greens Bayou belongs to Suhrheinrich, though they are waiting for confirmation.

Officials said McDonald was arrested by Houston police after he was found removing his clothes near the intersection of Lockwood Drive and the 610 Loop.

Officers arrested McDonald and took him to a hospital.

Investigators said that it appears McDonald frequently visited Suhrheinrich's apartment complex, and the pair appeared to have been dating for about a month.

Suhrheinrich’s co-workers reported her missing after she didn’t show up to work, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Blood was also found by detectives inside her apartment, investigators said.

The next day, the upstairs neighbor saw a man driving Suhrheinrich's car, documents show.

Documents also show that a friend had called McDonald's sister telling her McDonald needed to be picked up at a nearby park Saturday. The documents indicate that his sister took him to her home, where he had a shower and nap.

He then asked her for Clorox, Clorox wipes and latex gloves and told her he needed to go back to the park, according to the documents. While McDonald's sister was driving along the 16000 block of West Hardy, near Greens Bayou, the documents show McDonald abruptly asked his sister to stop and McDonald exited the car.

Court documents stated that the body was found dismembered and wrapped in a bedsheet along the bayou. Investigators said the bedsheet matched the bedsheets in the victim's apartment. The apartment was found covered in hot sauce, wine and vinegar, according to the documents.

Investigators believe that someone had tried to remove DNA evidence using those items.

The medical examiner's office has yet to officially identify the body or a cause of death.

McDonald has a long criminal history, dating back to 1993. His convictions include possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, assault causing bodily injury and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

