Bond denied for Houston man charged with capital murder in death of missing wife

HOUSTON - A judge denied bond for a Houston man who is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 39-year-old Jennifer Sanchez.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Joey Leos Sanchez killed Sanchez, his wife, while in the course of trying to retaliate against her. The reason is not stated.

The document also states it was done in an unknown manner with an unknown object.

Jennifer Sanchez disappeared from her Houston home on 804 Martin Street on Sept. 7.

Emotional family members said they were satisfied with Monday's developments, but they hope Joey Sanchez will reveal more to investigators about Jennifer Sanchez's disappearance.

"He's refusing to cooperate, to tell the police what he did with her. At this point, we are just happy that they set no bond for him, 'cause that's what we were hoping and praying for, and they did. They gave him no bond," Jennifer Sanchez's aunt, Yvonne Weimann, said.

Despite the capital murder charge against Joey Sanchez, there is still no trace of Jennifer Sanchez's body.

A missing persons flyer was issued in the search for her.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.