Bombshells, called 'crime factory' by DA, at center of deadly crash probe

HOUSTON - A ride-sharing passenger was killed on March 1 after the vehicle in which he was riding was hit by a driver who police said may have had numerous shots of tequila at a Bombshells in southeast Houston and who also could have been drinking at Studio 80 on NASA Parkway.

According to police, the accident happened around 1 a.m. near Pineloch Drive and Galveston Road and involved two pickup trucks and a gray Dodge sedan with an Uber sticker on it. The driver, 29-year-old Ezatullah Safi, works for both Uber and Lyft, but authorities said he was driving for Lyft at the time of the crash.

The driver of a gray Dodge truck was traveling north on Galveston Road when he slammed into the sedan, officers say.

After the initial crash, a second truck crashed into the vehicles, police said.

Safi's back seat passenger, Billy Satterfield, 40, died in the crash. He was less than a mile from his home.

Both pickup truck drivers were evaluated for intoxication, officers said. Investigators said one driver said he had had several shots of tequila at a nearby bar, Bombshells, at 12810 Gulf Freeway near Fuqua Street, and possibly had drank at another area bar. The district attorney said the driver of the Dodge pickup truck, identified as Erik Julian Deleon, was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

On Monday, a district court judge granted a restraining order designed to preserve evidence that pertains to the crash.

Safi's attorney said that he wanted to look at the alcohol consumption monitoring software, surveillance video, receipts and other material from Bombshells at 12810 Gulf Freeway and Studio 80 at 803 E. NASA Parkway.

Bombshells has a history of alcohol-related issues, including serving underage and drunken patrons, according to the district attorney's office. (Scroll down to read more about the bar's history.)

Officials said whoever served Deleon could face charges, too.

The driver of the second pickup truck was charged with driving under the influence.

Neither of the truck drivers were severely injured and both are expected to be OK.

While authorities were investigating, a fourth vehicle drove through a police barricade and crashed into a patrol unit. No officers were injured and that driver was also evaluated for intoxication.

When KPRC2 asked Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg about Friday's case, she said her office wants to get to the source of the crime, and not treat the symptom.

"You can arrest drunks all day long for driving, but it's important to know if there are establishments that are illegally serving them who caused that to happen, " Ogg said. "Those institutions (need to) be held accountable."

"All restaurants and bars are well aware that their servers should not serve drunks, that they should ask for legal identification," she said.

Bombshells is a 'crime factory,' DA said last year

According to court records, the Bombshells bar has been linked to several driving-while-intoxicated cases, two of which involved serious bodily injury. One of the cases resulted in a Houston police officer being seriously injured, according to records.

County officials said Bombshells, an independently owned establishment, has a history of alcohol-related issues, including serving underage and drunk patrons.

Since Bombshells opened in 2014, county officials said there have been at least 90 arrests at the bar.

After a temporary injunction, Harris County prosecutors and Bombshells reached an agreement in June 2018 allowing the bar to serve alcohol, as long as it adopts public safety measures.

The bar is required to use a computerized verification system designed to limit alcohol consumption by recording the number of drinks customers purchase.

“Through this agreement, the establishment has the opportunity to prove that they can be good citizens of Harris County,” Sean Teare, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said at the time. “The additional safeguards and changes that are being implemented are a step in the right direction toward ensuring everyone’s safety, but we will closely monitor compliance.”

The bar is also required to have two police officers on the premises from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. each evening.

“The police presence is an important component of ensuring that Bombshells follows the rule as we await trial,” Teare said. “If the terms of this agreement are violated, we will not hesitate to let the judge know, and we will seek all remedies available at that point.”

A trial is scheduled for this summer at which the District Attorney's office will present evidence regarding whether the establishment should be able to continue to operate.

