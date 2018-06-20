Bombshells allowed to serve alcohol under agreement with county

The Bombshells Restaurant and Bar location in southeast Houston is seen in this June 6, 2018 photo.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County prosecutors and Bombshells reached an agreement allowing the bar to serve alcohol, as long as it adopts public-safety measures.

The bar chose to close its doors in the wake of District Judge Seven Kirkland’s June 6 temporary restraining order prohibiting the establishment on the Gulf Freeway from selling alcohol or staying open after 9 p.m.

County officials said Bombshells, an independently owned establishment, has a history of alcohol-related issues, including serving underage and drunk patrons.

Since Bombshells opened in 2014, county officials said there have been at least 90 arrests at the bar.

The bar is required to use a computerized verification system designed to limit alcohol consumption by recording the number of drinks they purchase.

“Through this agreement, the establishment has the opportunity to prove that they can be good citizens of Harris County,” said Sean Teare, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “The additional safeguards and changes that are being implemented are a step in the right direction toward ensuring everyone’s safety, but we will closely monitor compliance.”

The bar is also required to have two police officers on the premises from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. each evening.

“The police presence is an important component of ensuring that Bombshells follows the rule as we await trial,” Teare said. “If the terms of this agreement are violated, we will not hesitate to let the judge know, and we will seek all remedies available at that point.”

A trial is scheduled for next summer at which the DA's office will present evidence regarding whether the establishment should be able to continue to operate.

